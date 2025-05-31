One Dies in Elephant Attack in Saptari District



Saptari: A person died in an elephant attack in Saptari district this morning. The deceased has been identified as Kedar Bahadur Bista, 66, of Kanchanrup municipality-12, Dharampur Tole, said police.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the incident took place at a maize farm which is 500 meters away from Bista’s house. Local resident Lil Bahadur Magar reported that Bista frequently visited his farm to ward off animals such as boars and would even spend nights in a hut built on the farm.





“We had heard the sound of an elephant at around 2:00 am and it might have attacked and killed Bista. We informed the police after seeing Bista lying lifeless on the ground,” Magar added.

