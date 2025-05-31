Taskforce Formed to Resolve Border Dispute Between Solukhumbu and Okhaldhunga



Solukhumbu: A taskforce has been formed to provide recommendations for resolving the border dispute between Solukhumbu and Okhaldhunga districts in Koshi Province. The panel has been given a 15-day deadline to submit its report.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a joint meeting of the district security committees from both districts was held on Saturday at the District Administration Office in Solukhumbu. During the meeting, a 6-member taskforce was formed under the leadership of Assistant Chief District Officer of Okhaldhunga, Goma Devi Paudel.





The taskforce includes Land Revenue Officer Nir Kumar Dhungana and Survey Officer Sabin BK from Okhaldhunga, along with Land Revenue Officer Bidesh Khanal and Survey Officer Pramod Guragain from Solukhumbu as members.





The two districts are in dispute over their border at Khijidemba-9 in Okhaldhunga and the Tolugumba Bulbule area in Solukhumbu. The area was recognized as the territory of Okhaldhunga until 2043 BS, which Solukhumbu now claims.

