The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a man with 193 kilograms of ganja from a village under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila of the district today.

“On a tip off, an operational team of Crime Prevention Company (CPC)-2 from Nilphamari Camp of RAB-13 conducted a raid there and seized the huge quantity of contraband ganja and arrested the man from the spot at 4:30 am,” said a press release.

During the raid, the elite force also seized 11 pieces of yaba tablets and Taka 1,30,200 collected from the selling of drugs from the house of the detainee.

The arrested person was identified as Md. Zulfiquer Dhali, son of Abu Sayeed Dhali of village Arazi Milanpur in the same upazila.

During the interrogation, the detainee admitted that he had been involved in drug trading in connivance with his other cohorts for a long time.

“After filing a case in this connection, the elite force handed over the arrested person to Thakurgaon Sadar police station,” the release added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha