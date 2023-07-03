General

An overhead bridge construction project based in Mitrapark Chwok along the Pashupati area has remained in limbo for a couple of years.

The groundbreaking of the project was observed by erstwhile mayor of Kathmandu Metropolis, Bidya Sundar Shakya during his final term at the office.

According to a local Rabi Dhungel, an overhead power line remains along the project site and it was inaugurated with a site clearance.

It is said the project was started more as a 'popularity stunt' in view of the last local level elections held on May 30, 2022.

The placements of iron rods for the bridge construction have caused inconvenience to pedestrians.

Metropolis construction department chief Ram Bahadur Thapa said the non-clearance of high-voltage line structures has obstructed the progress in the project implementation. The Department itself announced a bid for the project.

Kathmandu metropolis ward no 7 chair Bimal Kumar Hoda said some changes in the bridge design have been proposed. A lift has been proposed for convenience of people with physical disabilities.

He complained of non-cooperation of Nepal Electricity Authority for the site clearance despite the proposal of the local government to bear the cost for the same. He said the project would be beneficial for many including devotees visiting the Pashupatinath Temple.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal