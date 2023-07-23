General

People-friendly public services and innovative efforts can be the best ways of attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) coupled with building 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina successfully.

Freeing all the field level public services from corruption and anomalies is very important for establishing people's confidence on all tiers of the root-level administrations.

Government officials made the observation while addressing a post-rally discussion titled "Good Governance for All, Innovation in Public Services" here today.

Divisional and district administrations jointly organized the discussion at the office conference hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC) in observance of the National Public Service Day 2023.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir addressed the discussion as chief guest with DC Shamim Ahmed in the chair.

Additional Commissioner ANM Moinul Islam and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalyan Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.

Terming officials of the field administration and other line departments as public servants, Commissioner Dr Dewan Humayun Kabir said all of them should be committed towards people's welfare as the government is committed to serve people of the country.

He told the meeting that a target has been set to build Smart Bangladesh on the basis of four pillars- Smart Citizen, Smart Government, Smart Society and Smart Economy- by 2041. At present, 90 percent people of the country are using internet for their necessary purposes.

He also said time has come to transform all the analogue activities into digital ones as its technology is only the driving force towards building a knowledge and information-based nation.

Commissioner Dr Humayun Kabir emphasised the need for ensuring good governance everywhere in the service delivery activities.

DC Shamim Ahmed said the present government is committed to build a transparent, accountable, people-oriented, knowledge-based and dynamic public administration and urged all concerned to change their backdated and negative mindsets and work together to supplement the government endeavor.

On the occasion, family members of eight retired government employees and 45 affected persons for acquiring their land for various development projects were given bank cheques as compensation.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha