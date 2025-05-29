Per Capita GDP Projected to Rise by 6 Percent in Current Fiscal Year



Kathmandu: The government has announced that the per capita gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by six percent in the current fiscal year. The per capita GDP, which stood at Rs 192,031 in the previous fiscal year, is projected to reach Rs 203,538 this year.





According to National News Agency Nepal, this information was shared in the Economic Survey for Fiscal Year 2024/25, presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel during a session in the House of Representatives. Over the past decade, the per capita GDP has experienced an annual average growth rate of nine percent.





In terms of US dollars, the per capita GDP was $1,443 last year and is estimated to increase to $1,496 this year. Additionally, the government has reported increases in both per capita national income and disposable income. The per capita gross national income is projected to grow by 3.4 percent this fiscal year, compared to a 4.1 percent increase in the previous year. It is expected to reach $1,517, up from $1,467 last year.





Furthermore, the per capita total expendable income was $1,864 in the last financial year and is anticipated to rise to $1,940 in the current fiscal year.

