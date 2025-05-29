Government to Transform OPMCM into Center of Excellence



Kathmandu: The government has announced plans to develop the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers (OPMCM) as a Center of Excellence. This initiative aims to enhance the effectiveness of public services and ensure that development efforts are result-oriented.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel, while presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2082/83 in the federal parliament, highlighted that a review of the unbundling report will be conducted. This review will align with the distribution of powers across federal, provincial, and local levels as outlined in the constitution.





The government intends to reform existing laws to achieve uniformity across the three tiers of government. This will be achieved through policy, legal, and institutional reforms under the guidance of the High-Level Governance Reform Commission.





Additionally, the capacity of the Citizens App will be enhanced to simplify and economize public services by integrating them with the app. The National Identity Card will also be utilized across various public and financial transactions, including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and securities, without incurring any fees for using the National Identity Card Management System.





In the upcoming fiscal year, the government plans to improve the credibility of elections by linking voter ID cards with national identity cards, starting this initiative in the Kathmandu Valley.

