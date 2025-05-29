Majority of Population Gains Access to Basic Drinking Water Facilities



Kathmandu: Around 96.85 per cent of the population in the country now have access to basic drinking water services, as highlighted in the Economic Survey presented by the government. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Paudel presented the survey findings in today’s meeting of the Federal Parliament.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Economic Survey indicates that by the end of Falgun 2081, basic drinking water facilities had reached this percentage of the population. Furthermore, the data shows that 28.50 per cent of the population now have access to safe drinking water services by the end of Falgun 2081, compared to 96.75 per cent and 27.76 per cent respectively by Asar 2081.





The survey also reports the completion of 17 drinking water projects by Falgun of the current fiscal year, which provided an additional 205,569 people with access to these services. Rainwater harvesting technology has also been installed at 400 sites, including 265 government schools, 46 government buildings, and 89 public buildings in the Kathmandu Valley.

