Continue Clean Sagarmatha Campaign: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized the need for the ongoing campaign to maintain the cleanliness of Sagarmatha to continue. In his address during the celebration of the 72nd International Sagarmatha Day held on Thursday, PM Oli pointed out that existing legal provisions might require amendments for effective garbage management in the Sagarmatha region. The government is currently undertaking preparatory work in this regard, he noted.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli highlighted the principle that polluters should bear the costs of their pollution. He mentioned that a bill addressing this issue has already been tabled in the National Assembly. However, he acknowledged that the bill’s effectiveness hinges on discussions with a wide range of stakeholders.





PM Oli also underscored the importance of preserving Sagarmatha’s untouched beauty and advocated for ethical climbing practices. The event saw participation from various dignitaries, including Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Pande, and Chief Minister of Koshi Province Hikmat Karki, among others.

