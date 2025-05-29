PM Oli Extends Best Wishes on Republic Day



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad on the occasion of Republic Day. In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the day as a momentous occasion when the people of Nepal took control of their destiny by ending the monarchical rule.

According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli communicated through social media, emphasizing that Republic Day marks the people’s triumph in prioritizing national interests and restoring citizens’ dignity. He reflected on the historical struggle and sacrifices made over seven decades, culminating in the establishment of the republican system.

In his message, the Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt wishes to all Nepalis, both within the country and living abroad, with the words, “On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I sincerely wish all Nepali brothers and sisters residing in the country and abroad, Jaya Jaya Jaya Nepal!”

The 18th Republic Day is being observed na

tionwide with various programs, celebrating the milestone in Nepal’s history.