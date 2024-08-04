Plan for operation of ship, rail: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the concerned department and officials need to prioritize operation of ship and rail, which, he argued, could bring transformation.

He directed the officials to prepare a plan of running ship from Indian border, Hanumannagar to Triveni and Devghat. The PM said it while addressing the concluding session of the review seminar of the Department of Road for the last fiscal year.

“It was worrying that ship could not be operated despite having law on it since 2027Bs, so water transport is imperative,” he said, arguing that water transportation helps ferry goods and people in a fast and convenient way.

“With water transport, let’s build a port at Hanumannagar and open customs office from where many works can be done from there. Railway is another equally important transport. Two more rails can be added in the existing rail service,” he encouraged the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Devendra Dahal, and the ministry secretary.

The present railway

needs expansion up to Bardibas. East-west railway should be another priority. “If it is impossible to construct an underground railway in Kathmandu, we should mull a sky rail,” he shared the ambition.

Once the east-west railway is put in place, even the Indians can travel to Delhi from Guwahati and from Siliguri to Haridwar, according to him.

He directed the line minister and officials to complete the national pride projects in time and with quality.

As per people’s demand, the Ramechhap-Nuwakot section of the Mid-Hill highway could be changed.

Although the government lets off human error, corruption is unacceptable, Oli underlined.

Source: National News Agency Nepal