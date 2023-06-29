Health & Safety

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.

Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital's Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.

PM's Assistant Personal Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over these items to them.

The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

They also expressed gratitude to the premier for undertaking massive steps for their rehabilitation including construction of Muktijoddha Tower-1, a 13-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Mohammadpur.

They highly praised the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hoped that the Awami League government will ensure a developed and prosperous future for all age people of Bangladesh.

The greatest sons of the soil also prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha