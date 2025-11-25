PM Karki Bids Farewell to Retiring Chief Secretary Aryal



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sushila Karki bade farewell to Chief Secretary Ekanarayan Aryal on Tuesday as he prepares to retire due to the age limit on Thursday. A programme was organized at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to honor Aryal’s service.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Karki expressed her gratitude to Aryal for his honesty and dedication throughout his decades-long career in civil service. She also acknowledged the cooperation Aryal extended to the current government. Aryal began his civil service career on Magh 4, 2046BS and was appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Nepal government on Bhadra 1, 2081BS.





The Cabinet meeting held on Monday appointed Secretary Suman Raj Aryal as the new Chief Secretary of the government.

