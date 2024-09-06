PM Oli pledges to work together to conclude transitional justice



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed the commitment to conclude the peace process in a way that the conflict-related incidents would not recur.

Receiving a 19-point attention letter from a delegation led by Nepal Samajbadi Party coordinator and former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai on issues related to transitional justice today, Prime Minister Oli made it clear that efforts to weaken the national unity by dividing the Nepali people on ethnic lines and spreading social hatred would not succeed.

“The people have established a federal democratic republic by ending the monarchy through struggle. By strengthening the system, people’s desire for development, prosperity and stability has to be fulfilled. Therefore, there is no possibility of any anarchy taking space now or moving around in the power equation,” PM Oli said, adding, “At least as long as I am the Prime Minister and chairman of the CPN (UML), Nepal would not see the untoward incidents that had occurred in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka’.

In my

next 22-month tenure, work would be undertaken to conclude transitional justice. Prime Minister Oli said that he has been honest to take the peace process to the conclusion and has passed the bill related to the Disappeared Persons Enquiry, Truth and Reconciliation Commission by taking more initiatives.

He said a political consensus has been reached keeping the victims at the centre. The PM further said he was determined to conclude transitional justice impartially as he was neither in the ruling side nor in the rebel side during the armed conflict.

PM Oli said support from CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ was necessary to take the process to conclusion.

Coordinator Dr Bhattarai said they would support the joint government of the two major parties to seize the opportunity to conclude the transitional justice process.

On the occasion, the party welcomed the passage of the bill and urged them to explore the truth in the upcoming process with broader consensu

s.

It may be noted that the Nepal Samajbadi Party had put forth several demands during the time of the formation of the commission, including appointing nationally and internationally accepted persons, ensuring representation of survivors and clarifying the process and criteria of reparation

Source: National News Agency RSS