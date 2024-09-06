Media accountability need of hour: PCN Chair Basnet



Chairperson of the Press Council of Nepal (PCN), Balkrishna Basnet, has urged all bodies concerned to not misuse media as a tool to foment information disorder.

He said those Youtube channels and online media indulging in the dissemination of fabricated contents and lacking accountability are under close watch of the Council. As he said, the Council continues its action against such unwanted business.

Basnet said the Council had been achieving a success to this regard as some channels and media stopped entertaining the rumours in the name of information. He was speaking at an orientation organised on Thursday by the Council for editors and proprietors of new online and Youtube channels.

The dissemination of wrong and fabricated information in a planned way is sheer misuse of the freedom of the Press, he said, adding that the Council was committed to resisting move being confined to its jurisdictions.

Media misusing the right to the freedom of expression will ultimately lose the public trust, getting thei

r space shrunken, according to him.

In the past three months, 49 various Youtube channels faced the Council’s action for violating the code of conducts. They were either not registered and or had lost accountability.

The Council in the past two years regularly provided orientations to the media houses. It also implemented procedures warranting the registration of the Youtube channels and orientation on the journalism code of conducts.

Source: National News Agency RSS