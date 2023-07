Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy MccAn held a meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations Food Systems Summit taking place in Rome of Italy, according to the PM Dahal's Secretariat. During the meeting held at the FAO Headquarters, the two discussed the issues of food security and poverty alleviation, among other issues.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal