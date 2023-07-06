General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has said its serious attention has been drawn over the 'misinterpretation' of the statement about Sardar Pritam Singh made by party Chair and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) is concerned over the propaganda by the oppositions about the Prime Minister's statement about Sardar Pritam Singh, the party said in a press statement today.

"It is just the attempt to fulfill the partisan interest by trying to misinterpret the statement given by the Prime Minister with a very good intention," the party said, expressing its concern over the obstruction of the Parliament, the platform for exercising and promoting democracy, over the matter.

"It has been already known that Prachanda and Sardar Singh have developed a mutual emotional bonding over the course of time from people's war to the peace process," party Vice Chair and Spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara said in the statement. On the same backdrop, it is not unusual for Sardar Singh to wish to see Prachanda as the Prime Minister and to promote him in his political career, according to Mahara.

"It is merely an attempt to trouble the situation and catch a fish in murky waters," the party stated, urging the party hierarchy and the mass to stand in favour of nationality, republic and for the cause of people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal