Preparation on for operating rail service up to Bardibas



Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal said preparations were being made to expand the national pride project rail service up to Bardibas of Mahottari

At a press conference held at Mithila municipality-10; Lalgadh today, Minister Dahal said the railway service from Bijalpura to Bardibas to be constructed with the grant assistance of the Indian government has not been built on time due to land acquisition issue.

“I understood the real story of the land. Those residing in the area do not have the land ownership certificate. It was difficult to distribute compensation in absence of land ownership certificate. Same amount of compensation could not be provided to the land having different nature”, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal