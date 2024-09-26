nepalnewsgazette

Expectant mother airlifted to better health facility


An expectant mother has been rescued by a helicopter in Achham, a district in Sudurpaschim Province. She is Kaushi Kumari Budha, 31, of Dhungachalni of Dhakari rural municipality-6.

The woman was brought to a local health post after she suffered severe labour pains. Later, a Nepali Army (NA) helicopter picked her up from the health facility to drop her at the Karnali Province Hospital Surkhet as she underwent prolonged labour, according to the District Police Office’s Police Chief Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ishwori Prasad Bhandari.

The rescue by an ambulance was not preferred considering the wretched condition of rural roads in the district, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

