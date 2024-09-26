Arjun Lama Murder Case: SC orders to produce original documents



The Supreme Court has ordered the District Police Office, Kavre to produce original documents related to the complaint and investigation of the murder of Arjun Lama from Kavrepalanchwok.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Bishwambahar Prasad Shrestha, Justices Prakashman Singh Raut, Sapana Pradhan Malla, Prakash Kumar Dhungana and Kumar Regmi issued the order for the production of original files.

The court reminded its earlier orders that had halted the enforcement of Cabinet decisions on it and asked whether the orders were implemented. If the orders were not implemented, the court sought the reason behind it.

The documents so far do not show the submission of reports on it either.

Earlier in 2015, the Supreme Court had asked the District Police Office to furnish progress reports of the initiation of investigation on the complaint lodged by Purnimaya Lama against former Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and Surya Man Dong, accusing them of involving in the murder of her husband, Arjun Lama.

Before it,

in November 2011, the Supreme Court had ordered to continue the investigation as per law on the complaint filed by Purni Maya Lama, arguing that the court could not remain indifferent to victims’ right to justice, impunity, fundamental values of human rights and supremacy of law.

Source: National News Agency Nepal