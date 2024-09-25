CA condoles Lt Tanzim’s death



Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar Nirjon in an attack by miscreants while performing his duty in Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar.

‘I pray for eternal peace of his departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. At the same time, I also convey my sympathies to all my colleagues in the Bangladesh Army,’ he said in a condolence message last night.

Prof Yunus is currently in the USA to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his message, the chief adviser said this young and talented officer of the Bangladesh Army, a vigilant guard of the peace, order and sovereignty of Bangladesh, has sacrificed his life to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said the nation will forever remember his sacrifice with honour as an example of the ideal of patriotism.

The incident of Lieutenant Nirjon’s death took place at a time when the Bangladesh Army is working day and night across the

country to ensure the safety of the people under the ‘In Aid to Civil Power’, Prof Yunus said.

His untimely demise in an attack by miscreants is an irreparable loss not only to the army but also to the country, the 2006 Nobel Laureate said.

He said: ‘The great self-sacrifice of Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar for the needs of the beloved motherland will remain a source of inspiration for our commitment to building a happy and prosperous future Bangladesh.’

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha