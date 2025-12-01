Preparations in Full Swing for Int’l Learning Conference on Dignified Menstruation



Kathmandu: Preparations are in full swing for a three-day International Learning Conference on Dignified Menstruation, commencing on December 8 to coincide with the 7th International Dignified Menstruation Day. At a press meet organized here today, it was announced that the Conference organized by the Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation and the Radha Paudel Foundation will be attended by over 140 representatives, including experts, policymakers, youths, and other stakeholders from 21 countries.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the National Youth Council, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and MenEngage Alliance (Global) are co-partners of the event, which will feature 13 thematic sessions with presentations, panel discussions, plenary sessions, strategic workshops along with launches of books, researches, songs, and theatre performance.





Gobinda Khadka, Media Advisor for the Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation, stated that representatives will attend from Australia, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Congo, France, Germany, Guinea, India, Italy, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Spain, Togo, and the United States of America. The Conference will include a video message from Prime Minister Sushila Karki and the participation of ministers, National Assembly members, government representatives, youth, and media.





The event is expected to help steer a global discourse by linking menstruation with dignity, sharing menstruation-related experiences, exploring evidence-based solutions, and strengthening collaboration to combat menstrual discrimination and build an equity-based society. It is being held under the theme: ‘Dignified Menstruation: Reclaim Inherent Dignity, Equity, and Inalienable Rights.’





Speaking to the media, Dignified Menstruation expert and Madan Prize-winning writer Dr. Radha Paudel explained that the term Dignified Menstruation, coined in Nepal, is ‘an innovative, holistic, human rights, life cycle based, decolonised approach to changing the landscape of gender-based violence (GBV), human rights, and feminism through redefining the power and patriarchy.’





Dr. Paudel, a survivor of menstrual discrimination, emphasized that the movement is led by individuals from the global south. She highlighted how menstrual discrimination starts at home and extends into political and public life, affecting school management committees to parliaments and corporate boards. She argued that dismantling menstrual discrimination is essential for establishing an equitable society.





Dr. Paudel shared her personal experience, recalling her shock at the age of seven upon learning that menstrual blood was viewed as ‘dirty’ and ‘impure.’ This experience motivated her lifelong fight against menstrual discrimination and advocacy for dignified menstruation.





As an academic with global experience, Dr. Paudel found that menstrual discrimination is a universal issue with varying intensity and visibility. She criticized the misconception that menstrual discrimination in Nepal is limited to specific regions, stressing that it is prevalent across the country.





Although initially alone in her fight, Dr. Paudel noted the growing global attention to the issue. The French government has implemented programs on dignified menstruation in nine countries in the global south, with the Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation as a learning partner. The National Assembly has also endorsed a Resolution Motion on Dignified Menstruation.





Gehanath Gautam, Chief Administrator of the National Youth Council, emphasized that menstruation should be treated with dignity and not discriminated against. He affirmed the Council’s commitment to institutionalizing Dignified Menstruation.

