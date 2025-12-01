Prachanda Renews His Call for Unity Among Leftist Forces



Biratnagar: Coordinator of Nepali Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has urged all leftist parties in the country to unite for the cause of self-pride of the people and national independence. He noted that political parties in Nepal have experienced both unity and the challenges of division.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prachanda addressed the Koshi Province-level ‘party unity message dissemination assembly’ in Biratnagar. He stated that the country is currently in crisis and called on all Nepalis to become warriors in safeguarding citizens’ right to self-determination and in defeating imperialism.





On this occasion, Prachanda mentioned that his party supported President Ramchandra Paudel in forming an interim government to protect the institution. He acknowledged that the Gen-Z protest served as a warning for his party and its leaders to improve.





During the program, Prachanda highlighted that 16 communist parties united to form the Nepali Communist Party. This unity aimed to address demands raised during the Gen-Z protests, empower Nepali citizens, curb corruption, and maintain good governance.





The Joint Coordinator of the party and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal emphasized that the unity of leftist political parties was essential to protect the identity of Nepalis and national sovereignty. He stated that the unity aimed to safeguard the revolutionary characteristics of communist parties, and the Nepali Communist Party was committed to protecting Nepali civilization, cultures, social justice, and a proportional system.





Party leader and former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, speaking at the assembly, promised to work for land reforms, modern agriculture, employment creation through industrialization, and other job opportunities if the Nepali Communist Party secures a majority in the upcoming polls.





Leaders Narayankaji Shrestha, Dr. Bhim Rawal, Haribol Gajurel, Sarita Thapa, Gopal Kiraty, Rajendra Shrestha, and Rupesh Khatiwada also expressed their views on strengthening federalism, ensuring economic development, national prosperity, and the unity of leftist political parties.

