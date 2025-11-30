Vice President Yadav Attends UAE National Day Reception



Kathmandu: Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav attended a special ceremony organized here on Saturday evening to mark the 54th National Day of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to National News Agency Nepal, the event saw the presence of various dignitaries, including members of the Council of Ministers, heads of constitutional bodies, and heads and representatives of diplomatic missions based in Kathmandu. The gathering also included Government of Nepal civil servants, industrialists, UAE citizens residing in Nepal, and media personnel.

The ceremony was organized by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Nepal, Abdulla Saeed Mubarak Jarwan Al Sham Si. The event provided a platform for fostering diplomatic relations and celebrating the UAE’s national achievements.