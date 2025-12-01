116,000 Tourists Visit Nepal in November



Kathmandu: A total of 116,553 foreign tourists have entered Nepal during November this year. According to the data unveiled by the Nepal Tourism Board today, the number of tourist arrivals has increased in November. The highest inflow of tourists, 18,995, is from India.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during the same period, 11,254 tourists entered Nepal from the United States, 7,871 from China, 7,189 from the United Kingdom, 5,653 from Bangladesh, 5,393 from Australia, 4,831 from Sri Lanka, 4,484 from Myanmar, 4,211 from France, and 4,134 from Germany.





Regionally, 30,870 tourists from South Asian countries visited Nepal, followed by 28,613 from other Asian countries, 13,678 from America, 5,891 from Europe, 1,802 from the Middle East, 412 from Africa, and 6,269 from other countries as stated in the NTB data.





During January to November in 2025, over 1,060,269 tourists entered Nepal. A total of 128,443 tourists visited Nepal in October this year.

