President Paudel Urges Adoption of Nature-Friendly Lifestyle to Combat Plastic Pollution



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has emphasized adopting a nature-friendly lifestyle as a crucial step towards combating environmental challenges. In his message to all Nepali citizens, both domestically and abroad, delivered on the occasion of World Environment Day, President Paudel highlighted the pressing issue of plastic waste, attributing it to the careless and unscientific use of plastic polymers.

According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel stressed the importance of viewing development and environmental conservation as complementary pursuits. He urged citizens to embrace nature-oriented lifestyles and engage in activities that contribute to environmental improvement. The President’s message called for a commitment to enhancing the ecological relationships among forests, water, vegetation, agriculture, and wildlife, ensuring that every citizen enjoys the right to a clean and healthy environment.

The President’s message, delivered on World Environment Day celebrated under the theme

‘Reducing Plastic Pollution: Our Responsibility’, emphasized the urgent need to address plastic pollution. He called on all Nepali sisters and brothers to unite in reducing plastic use while fostering sustainable relationships between the environment and nature.

In his address, President Paudel expressed gratitude to those involved in environmental conservation efforts, including government and non-government organizations, development partners, and various stakeholders. He acknowledged the significant responsibility these actors hold in enhancing and preserving environmental health.

Concluding his message, President Paudel wished that World Environment Day would inspire further solidarity and enthusiasm. He reiterated Nepal’s commitments at national and international forums to mitigate environmental impacts arising from air, water, and land pollution.