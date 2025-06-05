Former PM Madhav Kumar Nepal Denies Allocating Government Land



Rautahat: Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (Unified Socialist) and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has asserted that he has not authorized the provision of any government land to individuals during his tenure as Prime Minister.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a media interaction at Gaur in Rautahat district, Nepal emphasized that he made no decisions detrimental to the nation while in office. He stated, “I have not ordered any minister for undue jobs as I served as the PM. As everything is under the legal preview, there is nothing above the law and truth.”





Nepal clarified that he was not attacking anyone but expressed his intention to proceed through legal channels. He also reiterated that he had not taken any undue advantage by compromising the nation.





Earlier in the day, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed a charge sheet at the Special Court against 93 individuals, including former PM Nepal, in relation to a land scam involving Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Ayurveda Company Nepal. Following the filing, Nepal returned to Kathmandu in the evening.

