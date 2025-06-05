Demonstrations by Royalists Meaningless: NC President Deuba



Mahendranagar (Dhanusha): Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed the view that agitation launched by the supporters of the former king was meaningless. In a press meet organized at Janakpurdham Airport today, President Deuba argued that there was no meaning to hold demonstrations by the supporters of the former king as the agitation of royalists had already been ruined.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba mentioned that activities against the republic, brought from people’s sacrifice and struggle, would not be acceptable as the act of launching agitation by the supporters of the former king was against the republic. Stating that demanding resignation of the Home Minister was illogical, the NC President urged the opposition parties not to obstruct the House.

