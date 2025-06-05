Minister Thakuri Calls for Collective Efforts to Mitigate Climate Change Impacts



Kathmandu: Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri has emphasized the necessity of collective efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Thakuri, in a conversation with RSS on Thursday, highlighted the importance of adopting climate resilience strategies. He stated, “All three levels of government should advance climate-friendly development projects collectively to reduce climate change impacts. More carbon-emitting nations should focus on climate finance and technology transfer.”





He further mentioned that the government of Nepal is actively engaging with the global community in various international forums to address climate change issues. Minister Thakuri expressed concerns about the visible effects of climate change, noting, “Our snow-capped mountains are becoming bare. The mountainous livelihood, agriculture systems, biodiversity, and water resources have been severely affected.” He also informed that the global community was made aware of these issues during the recently organized Sagarmatha Sambaad.

