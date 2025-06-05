Urban Development Minister Says Infrastructure Development Progressing as Planned



Godavari (Kailali): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, has claimed that infrastructure development endeavors are progressing as envisioned by the government.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the minister made this statement while inaugurating the Integrated Waste Management System at Chaukidanda of Godavari Municipality-3. The project, developed with assistance from the Asian Development Bank, marks a significant achievement in the infrastructure sector, showcasing successful collaboration among federal and local governments and development partners.





Minister Singh emphasized the government’s efforts in preparing an integrated urban draft plan aimed at building new cities. Currently, 185 municipalities across the country are in the process of preparing their integrated urban plans. Additionally, the Ministry of Urban Development is undertaking projects to construct over 1,000 kilometers of roadways and sewage systems, targeting urban areas in the Terai Madhesh region to enhance socio-economic development.





The waste management project has been developed with loan assistance from the Asian Development Bank and coordinated by the Regional Urban Development Project Office in Dhangadhi. It has a total cost of Rs 528.04 million, with the government contributing 25 percent. The Sichuan-based Provincial Geological Engineering Complex is responsible for the construction, and after three years, the facility’s ownership will be handed over to Godavari Municipality. The plant is situated on an area of approximately five hectares.





According to Bajrakaji Maharjan from the Directorate of Urban Development Building Construction, the plant has the capacity to process 13.5 tons of waste and 13 cubic meters of human waste daily.

