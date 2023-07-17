General

The fares for public transport have been revised and reduced by around three percent with a fall in the prices of petroleum products. The fares were adjusted as per the 'auto pricing system' that has been enforce since March 31 2022 and the revised list has come into effect from today.

The Department of Transport Management made this decision after diesel price fell by four rupees per liter and petrol price dropped six rupees per liter lately.

The Transport Management Office and the Traffic Police Division will monitor the implementation of the revised fares list.

Fare for passenger services has been reduced by 2.13 percent followed by 2.78 in cargo containers in the hills and 3.09 in the Terai, according to Department director general Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, said new provision was made in regard with the working procedures related to the scientific fare adjustment.

When there is a fall in the price of petroleum products exceeding five percent, the adjustment in fare is required. On Sunday, the Minister instructed the Department to revise the transport fare list accordingly.

As the Department said, the price of diesel has decreased by over Rs 10 per liter on average from the last time the fares were revised on May 16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal