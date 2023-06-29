General

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today on behalf of his party greeted the countrymen on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

The AL leader greeted the countrymen through a video message.

In his statement, Quader said the holy Eid-ul-Azha brings good for all with the rise of the ideology of sacrifice. We will have to create the path of peace and welfare in the society realizing the significance and meaning of sacrifice.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly and devotedly to build a developed and smart Bangladesh.

He urged the countrymen to dedicate themselves in practicing sacrifice, loyalty and honesty in building a prosperous Bangladesh.

Quader also urged all to remain united to build a non-communal Bangladesh for materializing the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha