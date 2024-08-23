Rabby focuses on final

Forward Rabby Hossen Rahul doesn’t want to bother with their semifinal rival rather the forward is focusing to take his team to the final of the SAFF U-20 Championship.

Bangladesh U-20 national football team will take on either India or Bhutan in the second semifinal of championship scheduled to be held on Monday (Aug 26) at ANFA Complex in Nepal.

“Opponent is always strong we respect our opponents but don’t fear them…. probably we may face India in the semifinal …… well apply our proper tactics and plan and if we play our natural game, I hope we’ll able to bring out a good result in the semifinal,” Rabby said through a video message today (Friday).

The forward said each team of the championship are strong and come at the stage proving their worth. Each team also wants to go to the final. Rabby said his team has good chance to reach into the final if his team able to play their natural game as per the guide line of the coach.

“Our team is like a family … we all support each other and trying to co

rrect mistakes each other …. our coach said if you want to play, you’ll make mistakes, but these mistakes should be reduced, mistake is a part of the game.” said the forward.

Another Forwad Mirajul Islam said they might get India as their rivals in the semifinal and they want to go the final by winning the semifinal match.

Mirajul, who scored two goals in his last two matches, also gives credit to his teammate behind his scoring and hoped to continue his prolific form in the semifinal match.

Meanwhile the booted skipped the day’s training session and stayed at the room hotel. The Bangladesh team will have their practice tomorrow (Saturday) to prepare themselves for the semifinal match.

Earlier, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2-0 goals in their group opening match, but lost to host Nepal by a solitary goal to finish group runners-up.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha