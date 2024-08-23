Creative entrepreneurs fair to encourage domestic production



The Creative Entrepreneurs Fair has kicked off with the aim of encouraging domestic production and reducing imports in the country.

The fair organized by Creative Entrepreneurs Women’s Centre at Amrapali Complex in Baluwatar, has put on display the handicrafts, agricultural products, clothes, and cosmetics. They are also for sale.

Minister for Social Development in Bagmati Province, Hariprabha Khadgi, inaugurated the fair where she underlined to promote domestic and small industries to replace imports. She said that the products from handicrafts and cottage industry will create jobs and make the rural economy dynamic. Minister Khadgi expressed if indigenous products are consumed in the country, it will help in creating an environment for capital mobilization and reducing plastic pollution.

Similarly, Aha Radio Network’s Chair Hem Chandra Subedi pointed out the need for industrialization of economic development in the country and said that the development of cottage industry would enrich the rural economy.

President of the Centre, MiluThapa, said if the women can develop professional skills, their families will be socially and economically transformed.

The fair will continue till Sunday.

Source: National News Agency RSS