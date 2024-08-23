Jamaat urges govt to give top priority to flood hit people

The leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Khelafat Majlis have urged the interim government to give top priority to the flood hit people and stand beside them.

They expressed deep concern over flood in the country. They were addressing a view-exchange meeting on Thursday night at party office in city’s Mogbazar area.

They said students and various Islamic organizations including countrymen ousted the Awami League government from the state power through anti-discrimination student movement. They also expressed their eagerness to work with the interim government for development of the country.

In the meeting they decided to from national unity among the Islamic organizations.

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeebe Ameer Syed Abdullah Md. Taher and its Secretary General Prof. Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan and Abdul Halim, Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Abdul Basit Azad and its Secretary General Dr Ahmad Abdul Quader and Senior Nayeebe Amir Sakhawat Hossain, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha