Local Service Formation Act needs to protect employees’ interests



Employees of the Karnali Province working at local level urged the concerned authority to not issue the ‘Bill to regulate the local service formation, operation and service conditions, 2081’ in a way to contravene the welfare and interests of the employees.

They marched a peaceful rally in Surkhet on Wednesday before having a corner meeting in front of the office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers.

Earlier, they had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister of Karnali province Yamlal Kandel.

Coordinator of Local Service Employees Network Nepal Karnali Province Committee Bikram Shahi said the bill was afoot for endorsement and discussions were being held in the Province Affairs Committee after the Karnali Province Assembly members registered an amendment proposal on the bill.

Coordinator Shahi stressed the need for increasing the existing level of employees from the local level or other provinces, including gratuity, in the work except those filled by the federal and provincial public service co

mmissions.

The Karnali Province Assembly is preparing to issue an Act through a bill with the aim of professionalizing the local services by providing necessary staff for the delivery of services from the local levels of Karnali Province as per Article 227 of the Nepal Constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal