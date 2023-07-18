General

Muhammad Abdur Rahim has joined Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) as its Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on Monday.

Earlier, he served as the DMD of Basic Bank Limited (BBL). He had been serving at the BBL since his promotion to the post of General Manager in Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB), said a RAKUB press release here today.

During his 25-year long banking career since 1998 as senior officer in Rupali Bank, he worked as General Manager, Divisional Head and Manager of different branches of RB and BKB.

Muhammad Abdur Rahim obtained graduation (Hons) and post-graduation from the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences in Dhaka University.

He travelled to many countries to take part in various training programmes, seminars and workshops on banking.

He was born in a respected Muslim family at Jaigir village under Singair upazila in Manikganj district, the release added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha