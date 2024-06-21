Rasuwa customs collects Rs 585.5 million in fine from traders



The customs office here has raised Rs 585.5 million in fine from traders who tried to evade customs duty reporting less quantity of goods imported from China.

Chief Customs Officer Ram Prasad Pathak said this amount was collected in fine in the last 11 months of the current fiscal year.

According to him, goods worth Rs 59 billion 787 million and 500 thousand have been imported from China and goods worth Rs 1 billion 847 million and 600 thousand exported to China through Rasuwa customs from July 17, 2023 to June 14, 2024 in the current Fiscal Year 2023/24.

Customs Officer Pathak said the revenue collection has increased by 165 per cent as against the annual target. Rs 19 billion 172 million and 100 thousand has been collected as revenue during that period.

Source: National News Agency RSS