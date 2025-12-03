Contact Us
Road Repair Initiated on Muglin-Pokhara Highway After Four-Month Delay


Tanahun: Maintenance works of a road that collapsed in this year’s rainy season near Durga mandir at Vyas Municipality-3 in Tanahun district along the Muglin-Pokhara section of Prithvi Highway have resumed nearly four months after the road witnessed damage. Of the four lanes, two lanes of the road section had collapsed in the second week of August.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Engineer of the Muglin-Pokhara Road Project, Bishnu Prasad Pandey, said that maintenance works have started from today. The road, which suffered significant damage with nearly 100 metres collapsing, has been partially restored to allow one-way traffic operation.

