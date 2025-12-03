CM Yadav’s Resignation Approved



Madhes province: The resignation tendered by Chief Minister of Madhes Province, Saroj Kumar Yadav, before Province Chief Surendra Labh Karna, has been approved. “The Province Chief has approved the resignation tendered by Chief Minister Yadav today in accordance with Article 169 (1) of the constitution,” reads the press release issued by Officiating Secretary at the Office of the Province Chief, Shatrudhan Yadav.





According to National News Agency Nepal, as per Article 169 (3) of the Constitution, the existing council of ministers has been assigned to carry out the functions of the cabinet of the province until the next arrangement, as stated in the official announcement.

