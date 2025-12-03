Country Will Move Towards Prosperity Once Corruption Ends: Minister Ghising



Kathmandu: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Kul Man Ghising, has asserted that the country would move to the path of prosperity once corruption ends. Addressing the declaration assembly of Ujjyalo Nepal Party, he explained good governance as the main basis of prosperity.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Ghising emphasized that it will not take long for Nepal to become prosperous if corruption is eradicated. He highlighted that the Gen Z protest had raised the issue of a corruption-free country, stating, “The country will move ahead towards prosperity when it is freed from corruption.”





Stressing the importance of bringing the right individuals into active politics, Minister Ghising mentioned that the time has come to select the right party and leadership. He argued that people’s trust is most important in politics, noting that frustration and anger accumulated over the years were expressed during the Gen Z protest.





Minister Ghising clarified that the current government is focused on advancing the country by institutionalizing changes brought about by the Gen Z protest. He remarked, “The upcoming election will institutionalize the changes. Now, the change must be led by new and capable personalities, organisations, and parties capable of giving alternatives, and all alternative forces should stand together for the purpose.”





Similarly, former Minister Sumana Shrestha stressed the need for forces willing to provide alternatives in the current situation to unite. On the occasion, Minister Ghising also launched the party’s official website.

