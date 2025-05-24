RSS Photo Exhibition ‘Mountain Tourism’ to Kick Off Sunday



Kathmandu: On the occasion of the Republic Day-2082 BS, the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) is organising a photo exhibition titled ‘Mountain Tourism: Our Identity’ starting Sunday. The exhibition will be held at the RSS central office in Bhadrakali Plaza and will showcase 100 photographs depicting the majestic Himalayas, life in the Hindukush snow range, and the major touristic destinations across the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the event will be inaugurated jointly by Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey on Sunday morning. The exhibition aims to attract international attention to the challenges faced by mountainous countries like Nepal due to climate change. Photographs taken by RSS reporters and photojournalists over different periods will be on display, aligning with the themes discussed at the recently held ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’.





RSS General Manager Siddharaj Rai has expressed confidence that this exhibition will enrich the content offered by RSS, considering the diversification of its products. Previously, RSS has hosted exhibitions on themes such as ‘construction of physical infrastructure’ and ‘cultural diversity of the country’.





The National News Agency believes that this exhibition will contribute significantly to the ongoing debate and advocacy for the conservation of the Himalayas. This comes at a crucial time when international media is prioritizing the challenges posed to human civilization by climate change and its impact on Himalayan life.





It is noteworthy that Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks above 8,000 meters, including renowned peaks like Sagarmatha, Kanchanjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Choyu, Manaslu, Annapurna, and Dhawalagiri. Additionally, Nepal boasts 1,792 mountains, with 90 above 7,000 meters and 1,310 above 6,000 meters.

