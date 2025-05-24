Health Camp with Specialized Services Benefits Over 400 People



Baglung: Bhagirathi Luhar, 82, of Batakachaur in Bareng rural municipality-3, benefited from a health camp held in her own village. Last Thursday, she visited the camp with complaints of stomach pain and was examined by a specialist doctor who prescribed her necessary medicines. Grateful for the convenient access to healthcare, she returned home satisfied.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the health camp also served Bishnu Thapa, a 70-year-old resident of the same area, who consulted with Dr. Sandeep Sakpota and received medication. Like Luhar and Thapa, over 400 residents of Batakachaur benefited from the camp, which was organized by the Bareng rural municipality.





The camp was staffed by specialized doctors from Dhaulagiri Provincial Hospital and Provincial Hospital, Parbat, including Dr. Hemanta Bastola, Dr. Sandeep Sapkota, Dr. Sandeep KC, and Dr. Ashish Sapkota. They mainly attended to senior citizens, women, and children, addressing health issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure. The camp provided services in orthopedics, neurology, general medicine, pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, along with video x-ray, laboratory services, and free medicines, as mentioned by Dr. Subedi.





Krishna Prasad Sharma, Chairperson of Bareng rural municipality, stated that the camp aimed to identify and diagnose health issues among residents, focusing on both communicable and non-communicable diseases. The camp was organized in coordination with Gandaki Province Hospital, following demands from villagers for specialized healthcare services.





The health camp was inaugurated by Krishna Prasad Pathak, Minister for Health in Gandaki Province, who emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding access to specialized healthcare services for citizens.

