Nembang’s ‘Limbu History’ Awarded with Rs 100,000 Prize



Lalitpur: Late Krishna Bikram Nembang’s book, ‘Limbu History: Tibetan, Lepcha, Koch, Sen and Rai Relationships’, has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 100,000. The award was given under the ‘Bishnudatta-Saraswati Angbuhang Academic Fund’, which is established by the Limbuwan Study Centre.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the award ceremony took place in Lalitpur, where poet Bairagi Kaila presented the award to late Nembang’s son, Dharmendra Bikram Nembang. During the event, it was announced that the Bishnudatta-Saraswati Angbuhang Academic Fund has increased the award amount to further support academic endeavors.





Bishnudutta Angbuhang, the founder and donor of the fund, shared that an additional Rs 5 million has been contributed to the fund. Bhagiraj Ingnam, chairman of the Centre, stated that the award is presented every two years to researchers who focus on the Limbu language and culture.

