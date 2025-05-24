Helipad Inaugurated in Remote Village of Mugu to Enhance Emergency Services



Mugu: The Nepali Army has successfully constructed and handed over a new helipad in Pulu, the administrative center of the Mugum Karmarong rural municipality, enhancing the region’s capacity for emergency services.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the helipad was officially handed over to the rural municipality on Friday. Division Chief Major General Anup Jung Thapa presented the newly constructed helipad to Tshering Kyapne Lama, the Chairperson of the rural municipality, marking a significant development in the district’s infrastructure.





Chairperson Lama highlighted the critical need for such a facility, noting past challenges where timely rescues and relief during disasters were not possible. He emphasized that the lack of immediate medical treatment had previously resulted in the loss of lives, particularly affecting pregnant women and patients. The new helipad is expected to address these issues by providing timely emergency services.





The region sees thousands of people visiting the highland pastures of Karmarong annually to collect yarsagumba, a valuable medicinal herb. However, many face health risks like altitude sickness, climate change effects, and extreme cold. The helipad is anticipated to play a crucial role in facilitating rapid medical assistance for these individuals.





Constructed at a cost of Rs 844,173, the helipad represents a significant investment in the district’s emergency response capabilities, potentially saving lives and improving access to healthcare for residents and visitors alike.

