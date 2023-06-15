General

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Attorney General's office today bade farewell to Justice Md Nuruzzaman today, being his last working day as the judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

All the judges of the Appellate Division, including Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, and a huge number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

"Bar association is the birthplace of judges. When division is created in the bar, it hurts us, as we also came from the bar," Justice Md Nuruzzaman said.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and SCBA president Advocate Md Md Momtazuddin Fakir addressed the farewell ceremony at the crowded courtroom.

Born on July 1, 1956, Justice Md Nuruzzaman got enrolled as an advocate of the District Court in 1983 and at the High Court Division in 1987.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court Division in 2009 and appointed judge of the same division in 2011. Justice Md Nuruzzaman was elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme in 2018.

He participated in the Liberation War as a valiant freedom fighter and took part in operations in liberating many places of the then Sunamganj, Netrokona and Kishoreganj sub-division.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha