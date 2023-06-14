Health & Safety, medical

Measles has spread in 16 districts across the country, infecting over 1,300 people, according to a report published by the Family Welfare Division under the Department of Health Services.

The virus has affected districts including Morang, Sunsari, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Chitwan, Kathmandu, Kapilvastu, Arghakhanchi, Dang, Banke, Bardiya, Surkhet, Kailali, Kanchanpur and Bajura. Kailali, Sunsari and Mahottari have been most affected by the disease, said the Division director Dr Bibek Kumar Lal. One person has died from the disease in Nepalgunj in Banke district, according to the report.

Dhangadhi Sub Metropolitan City, Gauriganga Municipality and Godavari Municipality in Kailali, Barju Municipality in Sunsari and Gaushala Municipality-2 and 5 in Mahottari have been hit hard by the virus. Vaccination campaign against the disease in the affected local levels has taken place, he said.

The disease that was detected in Gokarneshwor in Kathmandu on June 7 has been contained, according to the Division. So far, 215,054 people between the age of six months and 15 years from the affected districts have been vaccinated, it has been said.

The Child Health and Immunization Section launched the vaccination campaign against measles and rubella in Sunsari, Morang, Mahottari, Bardiya, Dang, Surkhet, Kailali, Kanchanpur and Bajura from June 8.

The Ministry of Health and Population has asked people to get vaccinated against the diseases.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal