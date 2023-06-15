General

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today directed the authorities concerned to give top priority to public interest while selecting any development project.

"Give top priority to public interest while selecting any development project," the President gave this direction after witnessing the presentation of various development projects undertaken for the development of Pabna district at Bangabhaban here today.

Officials concerned presented their short, medium and long-term project proposals for the development of the infrastructure, including road connectivity, water development and educational institutions in Pabna district.

Noting that it is not possible to implement all the projects simultaneously, President Sahabuddin ordered to implement the short-term projects on a priority basis considering the local demand and public interest.

The Head of State also put emphasis on implementing other medium and long term projects in phases.

He also urged the people concerned to the project process to ensure quality work and complete the work within the stipulated time-frame.

Local lawmaker Ghulam Farooq Khandkar Prince was present there.

On this occasion, President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha