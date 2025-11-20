Sixteen KU Students Showcase Ancient Art Practices at Patan Durbar



Kathmandu: Sixteen students from Kathmandu University have embarked on a unique project to showcase ancient art practices at the Patan Durbar Museum. In an era where technology has drastically transformed the production of art, these students have revisited traditional methods to create paintings and sculptures, illustrating how artists in the past utilized specific materials in their work.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the exhibition titled ‘The Materiality of Art: Ephemeral Art Practices in the Nepali Artworld’ is a testament to the students’ exploration of historical art techniques, particularly focusing on the Newar culture of the Kathmandu Valley. The display includes representations of significant cultural events and rituals such as Ghantaghar, Gai Jatra, Laxmi Puja, Bhai Puja, and Newar jankhu rituals.





The students from the KU Department of Art and Design have delved into the traditional creation of colors and their application in daily life art. Art lecturer Anil Shahi highlighted that students have crafted their own artworks by studying historical art-making processes and have brought these creations to the exhibition. They have also explored the ‘wood block print’ technology, an ancient technique used by artists, by engaging with senior artists to gain insights into historical art practices.





Devendra Thumkeli, a member secretary of the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, emphasized the importance of students adopting these traditional techniques and sharing them through exhibitions. The exhibition, which opened on November 17, offers a glimpse into the rich artistic heritage of Nepal and concludes tomorrow.

