Govt Urged to Remove Fee Hike for Upper Mustang Tourists



Kathmandu: People’s representatives from Mustang have called on the government to lift restrictions imposed in certain areas of Upper Mustang. Leading the delegation, Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Maya Gurung, met with Prime Minister Sushila Karki to request the government waive the fees charged to foreign tourists.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the previous regulation required foreign tourists to purchase a 10-day package at a cost of 500 US dollars. However, a recent Cabinet meeting amended the Immigration Regulations, increasing the fee to 50 US dollars per day for visiting the restricted area. The delegation demanded the government scrap the substantial fee hike, stating it discourages foreign tourists.





The memorandum submitted by the delegation highlighted that restrictions in three rural municipalities of Upper Mustang and the high fees have deterred tourism. The delegation included Chief Maya Gurung, Chairperson of Thasang rural municipality Pradip Thakali, Chairperson of Lo Ghekar Damodarkunda rural municipality Lopsang Chhomfel Bista, Chairperson of Gharpajhong rural municipality Mohan Singh Lalchan, Chairperson of Baragung Muktichherta rural municipality Rinjin Namgel Gurung, Chairperson of Lomanthang rural municipality Tasi Narbu Gurung, and Vice-Chairperson of Lomthang rural municipality Chhyumi Bista Gurung.

